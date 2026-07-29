SpaceXAI sues Minnesota attorney general over new AI nudity ban

SpaceXAI points out that the law's definition of "nudity" covers things like shirtless images, so even harmless AI-generated pictures (like one showing Trump and others shirtless at the Mall) could get flagged.

They warn penalties could skyrocket, up to $50 billion if many images are involved.

Meanwhile, Minnesota's governor is not backing down, tweeting "See you in court, creep," and standing by the law as a way to protect people from misuse of AI.