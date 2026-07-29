SpaceXAI sues Minnesota attorney general over new AI nudity ban
SpaceXAI (previously xAI) is suing Minnesota's attorney general over a new law banning AI tools that create nude images.
The law, set to kick in next month, targets tech that can turn regular photos into fake nudes, with big fines and lawsuits possible for offenders.
SpaceXAI argues the rules are way too broad and could end up hurting legitimate uses of AI, even for art or education.
Minnesota law risks $50B penalties
SpaceXAI points out that the law's definition of "nudity" covers things like shirtless images, so even harmless AI-generated pictures (like one showing Trump and others shirtless at the Mall) could get flagged.
They warn penalties could skyrocket, up to $50 billion if many images are involved.
Meanwhile, Minnesota's governor is not backing down, tweeting "See you in court, creep," and standing by the law as a way to protect people from misuse of AI.