SpaceX's $1 trillion IPO plans could include xAI merger Technology Jan 31, 2026

SpaceX, led by Elon Musk, is reportedly thinking about merging with his AI startup xAI.

This comes as SpaceX is reportedly considering an IPO that could push its value past $1 trillion.

The big idea? Combine forces to supercharge AI and alleviate energy constraints for AI computing by using solar-powered satellites.