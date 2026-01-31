SpaceX's $1 trillion IPO plans could include xAI merger
SpaceX, led by Elon Musk, is reportedly thinking about merging with his AI startup xAI.
This comes as SpaceX is reportedly considering an IPO that could push its value past $1 trillion.
The big idea? Combine forces to supercharge AI and alleviate energy constraints for AI computing by using solar-powered satellites.
SpaceX's ambitious satellite project
SpaceX wants to launch up to a million satellites that act as solar-powered AI supercomputers.
These would connect with Starlink and use the near-constant sunlight and space's natural cooling to handle huge amounts of data—potentially reducing dependence on terrestrial electricity for AI computing.
Potential merger could enhance SpaceX's valuation
Merging with xAI could boost SpaceX's worth even more.
Either way, these moves could make SpaceX a major player at the intersection of aerospace and next-gen AI.