SpaceX's $17B deal could let phones connect directly to satellites
SpaceX, led by Elon Musk, has bought up airwave licenses from EchoStar for a whopping $17 billion.
Why does this matter? It means Starlink can soon connect your phone directly to its satellites—no cell towers needed.
For anyone who loves hiking or camping off the grid, you'll be able to stay connected without any extra gadgets.
The deal's implications for telecom giants and satellite calling
This deal gives SpaceX access to S-band spectrum in the US and globally, helping Starlink expand worldwide.
They're planning to update phone chipsets so regular phones can talk straight to satellites, which could shake things up for big telecoms like AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon (their stocks even dropped after the news).
Analysts think satellite calling could become a standard feature soon.
Starlink's expansion into India and global coverage plans
SpaceX is also getting ready to launch Starlink in India, working with local partners to build out the tech needed across the country.
With these new licenses, SpaceX now controls everything from satellite networks and launches to direct connections for your mobile—making global coverage closer than ever.