SpaceX's $17B deal could let phones connect directly to satellites Technology Sep 20, 2025

SpaceX, led by Elon Musk, has bought up airwave licenses from EchoStar for a whopping $17 billion.

Why does this matter? It means Starlink can soon connect your phone directly to its satellites—no cell towers needed.

For anyone who loves hiking or camping off the grid, you'll be able to stay connected without any extra gadgets.