SpaceX's AI team debuts new Grok 4.5 co-developed with Cursor
SpaceX's AI team just rolled out Grok 4.5, its newest artificial intelligence model built together with coding startup Cursor.
Grok 4.5 isn't just about writing code: it can handle tricky tasks in software engineering, legal work, finance, and cybersecurity.
Grok 4.5 strengthens cybersecurity features
This new model packs advanced cybersecurity tools to spot misuse, but also helps users find and fix security gaps, a big step up from previous versions that mostly focused on coding.
By teaming up and pooling resources, SpaceXAI and Cursor have made Grok 4.5 useful for way more industries.
Grok 4.5 targets finance and enterprise
With Grok 4.5, SpaceXAI is clearly aiming to attract business clients (especially in finance) and boost its revenue, right as regulators are keeping a close eye on artificial intelligence.
It's also a move to put it in the same league as heavyweights like OpenAI and Anthropic in the fast-moving world of artificial intelligence.