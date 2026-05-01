SpaceX's Falcon Heavy returns with ViaSat-3 F3 for Asia-Pacific connectivity
After 18 months away, SpaceX's Falcon Heavy rocket made a strong comeback on April 27, 2026, blasting off from Florida with the ViaSat-3 F3 satellite on board.
This mission isn't just about rocket power: it's a big step toward bringing faster internet to millions across Asia-Pacific.
With this launch, Falcon Heavy reminds everyone it's still one of the most powerful rockets out there.
ViaSat-3 F3 reaches 22,000-mile orbit
Falcon Heavy used its three massive boosters to deliver the ViaSat-3 F3 into a 22,000-mile orbit.
The new satellite, built on Boeing's 702MP+ satellite platform, will boost internet speeds for planes, ships, and defense networks in Asia-Pacific and should be fully up and running by the end of summer 2026.
It's set to make staying connected a whole lot easier for people all over the region.