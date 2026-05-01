SpaceX's Falcon Heavy returns with ViaSat-3 F3 for Asia-Pacific connectivity

ViaSat-3 F3 reaches 22,000-mile orbit

Falcon Heavy used its three massive boosters to deliver the ViaSat-3 F3 into a 22,000-mile orbit.

The new satellite, built on Boeing's 702MP+ satellite platform, will boost internet speeds for planes, ships, and defense networks in Asia-Pacific and should be fully up and running by the end of summer 2026.

It's set to make staying connected a whole lot easier for people all over the region.