SpaceX's Falcon rockets complete 600 missions with latest launch

How SpaceX changed the game

Along the way, SpaceX set some serious records: they landed an orbital-class booster upright for the first time in 2015, launched a Tesla Roadster into deep space with Falcon Heavy in 2018, and became the first private company to send astronauts to the ISS with Demo-2 in 2020.

Their reusable rockets and steady astronaut missions have made them a huge part of today's space exploration story.