SpaceX's Falcon rockets complete 600 missions with latest launch
Technology
SpaceX just pulled off its 600th Falcon rocket launch on January 16, 2026, sending satellites into low-Earth orbit from California.
What started back in 2010 has now become almost routine—SpaceX is making space launches feel like just another day at the office.
How SpaceX changed the game
Along the way, SpaceX set some serious records: they landed an orbital-class booster upright for the first time in 2015, launched a Tesla Roadster into deep space with Falcon Heavy in 2018, and became the first private company to send astronauts to the ISS with Demo-2 in 2020.
Their reusable rockets and steady astronaut missions have made them a huge part of today's space exploration story.