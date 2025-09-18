Next Article
SpaceX's latest Starlink mission marks its 117th Falcon 9 flight
Early Thursday, SpaceX sent up 28 new Starlink satellites from Florida, marking its 117th Falcon 9 mission in 2025.
Over 70% of these flights this year have been all about building Starlink—the world's biggest satellite internet network.
The booster returned to the 'Just Read the Instructions's drone ship
The Falcon 9's B1092 booster wrapped up its seventh trip to space and back, sticking the landing on the "Just Read the Instructions" drone ship.
This kind of rocket reuse is a big part of how SpaceX keeps launching so often.
Bringing internet to more places
With nearly 8,400 active satellites now in orbit after this launch, Starlink is reaching even more corners of the globe with broadband internet—making fast connections possible in places that used to be left out.