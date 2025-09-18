SpaceX's latest Starlink mission marks its 117th Falcon 9 flight

The Falcon 9's B1092 booster wrapped up its seventh trip to space and back, sticking the landing on the "Just Read the Instructions" drone ship. This kind of rocket reuse is a big part of how SpaceX keeps launching so often.

Bringing internet to more places

With nearly 8,400 active satellites now in orbit after this launch, Starlink is reaching even more corners of the globe with broadband internet—making fast connections possible in places that used to be left out.