Steam will stop working on 32-bit Windows next year
Technology
Valve just announced that Steam will no longer work on 32-bit versions of Windows starting January 1, 2026.
This lines up with Microsoft dropping support for Windows 10 in 2025.
If you're using a 64-bit version of Windows 10 or Windows 11, you're all set—Steam isn't going anywhere for you.
What does this mean for you?
You'll still be able to play your existing 32-bit games on a supported system, but after the cutoff date, you won't be able to install or reinstall the Steam app on any computer running a 32-bit version of Windows.
So if you're planning to upgrade or get a new device, make sure it's running a 64-bit OS to keep gaming without hiccups.