Venus, Moon, Regulus to form a celestial triangle tomorrow
Heads up, stargazers!
Early on Friday, September 19, you can catch the Moon, Venus, and the star Regulus all lined up in the east-northeast sky.
No telescope needed—just look up before sunrise anywhere in the Northern Hemisphere.
Along the US East Coast they'll form a neat line; on the West Coast, more of a tiny triangle.
What to look for?
The Moon will be just a slim crescent (only 6% lit) and you might notice a soft glow called Earthshine lighting its dark side.
The lineup goes from brightest (the Moon), to Venus (super bright), then Regulus (a bit fainter).
For best views, try to find an open spot with a clear view east.
Other sky events this week
If you're in northeastern Canada, Greenland, Western Europe or North Africa, watch for an extra treat—the Moon will briefly cover Venus for a few minutes.
And heads-up: this week is packed with sky events—a new Moon brings a partial solar eclipse for New Zealand and Antarctica on September 21, followed by the autumnal equinox on September 22.