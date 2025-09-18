Venus, Moon, Regulus to form a celestial triangle tomorrow Technology Sep 18, 2025

Heads up, stargazers!

Early on Friday, September 19, you can catch the Moon, Venus, and the star Regulus all lined up in the east-northeast sky.

No telescope needed—just look up before sunrise anywhere in the Northern Hemisphere.

Along the US East Coast they'll form a neat line; on the West Coast, more of a tiny triangle.