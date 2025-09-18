Meet the UK's 1st humanoid robot for industrial use

HMND 01 Alpha can zip along at up to 7.2km/h

Standing at 220cm tall and rolling on wheels, HMND 01 Alpha can zip along at up to 7.2km/h while hauling more than 15kg—pretty handy for tough tasks.

Humanoid has raised $50 million so far and is backed by a team with experience from Apple, Tesla, Google, Boston Dynamics, and NVIDIA.

With big names like NVIDIA and Tesla also investing in robotics, it looks like the future of work could get a lot more robotic (and interesting) soon.