SpaceX's new Starship launch path could affect air traffic
SpaceX is hoping to launch its Starship rocket along a new path that would take it right over Florida, aiming for more regular orbital flights.
But before anything takes off, the FAA is reviewing the plan because it could shake up air traffic and raise safety questions—not just in Florida, but also across parts of Mexico, Cuba, Jamaica, and the Cayman Islands.
FAA is looking at everything
The FAA is looking at everything from noise and emissions to possible falling debris and how many planes could be affected (anywhere from 10 to 200 per hour).
SpaceX has tried similar test flights before, with some debris landing in the Caribbean, and there have been reported concerns and complaints from affected parties.
If you've got thoughts or concerns, there's a public meeting on October 7, 2025, and comments are open until October 20 before the FAA makes its final call.