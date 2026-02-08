SpaceX's new system can prevent satellite collisions using stargazing

Stargaze's trackers constantly scan the sky and send near real-time alerts (called CDMs) about objects the trackers can detect getting too close. Instead of waiting hours for ground updates, participating operators now get warnings in just minutes—giving them way more time to react.

A near-miss crash last year prompted the development of Stargaze

Last year, Stargaze caught a surprise move by another satellite that could've led to a crash—thanks to its quick alert, Starlink dodged danger within an hour.

After testing with select partners, SpaceX plans a wider rollout in the coming weeks: operators who share their ephemeris can receive free collision alerts, and the system's ephemeris will be updated hourly.