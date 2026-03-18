SpaceX's Starlink now live in Kuwait: Check plans, how to

Plans start at KWD 31 per month

Starlink covers all of Kuwait, offering typical download speeds of about 100-200 Mbps with latency as low as 20-40 ms, and some service packages in Kuwait reporting download speeds up to around 300-350 Mbps.

Plans start at KWD 31 per month (about ₹9,330), plus a one-time kit fee: mini kits are KWD 92 and standard kits are KWD 122.

First month? Free for new users.