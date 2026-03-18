SpaceX's Starlink now live in Kuwait: Check plans, how to
SpaceX's Starlink is now live across Kuwait, bringing high-speed satellite internet to the country, just as reliable connectivity is needed most.
The announcement comes amid regional tensions and reports of attacks on critical infrastructure, including Kuwait International Airport, with Kuwait's technology regulators giving it the green light.
Plans start at KWD 31 per month
Starlink covers all of Kuwait, offering typical download speeds of about 100-200 Mbps with latency as low as 20-40 ms, and some service packages in Kuwait reporting download speeds up to around 300-350 Mbps.
Plans start at KWD 31 per month (about ₹9,330), plus a one-time kit fee: mini kits are KWD 92 and standard kits are KWD 122.
First month? Free for new users.
How to get started?
Getting started is simple: sign up via the official Starlink website or through authorized local resellers such as Sama X or Xcite.
Once you order, your kit arrives locally and you're set for fast internet powered by thousands of satellites orbiting just 550km above Earth.