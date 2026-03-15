SpaceX's Starlink satellite internet now available in Kuwait
Starlink, SpaceX's satellite internet, is now live in Kuwait after getting the green light from CITRA.
Residents can sign up for high-speed internet at 31 KWD per month, and the first month is free for new users.
You'll need to buy a Starlink kit 1st
To get started, you'll need a Starlink kit: choose between the Mini (92 KWD) or Standard (122 KWD).
The launch follows SpaceX's recent push to expand coverage, with an FCC approval in January 2026 to deploy 7,500 additional second-generation satellites.
Bringing high-speed internet to more users
With thousands of Starlink satellites now in orbit, even remote areas in Kuwait can access reliable, low-latency internet (great news if you've struggled with patchy connections before).
This move brings faster and more accessible internet to places where traditional options haven't kept up.