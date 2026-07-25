SpaceX's Starship launches 20 Starlink satellites, splashes in Indian Ocean
Technology
SpaceX just pulled off a big milestone: its Starship rocket launched from Texas, sent 20 advanced Starlink satellites into space, and made a smooth splashdown in the Indian Ocean.
NASA kept a close eye on things, since Starship is key for future Artemis Moon missions.
Heat shield and laser links validated
This flight showed off better re-entry skills than ever before. Six of the satellites helped test how tough Starship's heat shield really is, sending back sharp images and data after splashdown.
The mission also proved that laser links between satellites work, which boosts internet coverage.
Most importantly, each step gets SpaceX closer to fully reusable rockets, making trips to the Moon and Mars more possible (and affordable) for everyone.