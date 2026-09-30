SpaceX's Starship sets power record, launches 26 Starlink V3 satellites
Technology
SpaceX just pulled off a huge milestone: on September 28, Starship became the most powerful rocket ever to reach orbit.
Even cooler, this test flight also launched 26 of SpaceX's Starlink V3 broadband satellites, pushing SpaceX's dream of global internet coverage another step closer.
SpaceX readies 'chopstick' test, expands pads
The journey isn't over: next up is an ambitious "chopstick" arm catch test, with Oct. 19 as the earliest possible target.
SpaceX is also building more launch pads in Florida and a planned future complex in Louisiana to ramp up future missions.
All this work is paving the way for bigger goals, like sending people to the Moon and Mars with refueling tech and life-support systems already in the pipeline.