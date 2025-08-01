SpaceX's Starship successfully passes 'static fire' test ahead of launch

Flight 10's maiden launch could happen in August

This latest test comes after a rough patch in June, when the first Starship built for Flight 10 exploded during testing.

Still, things are looking up: the massive Super Heavy booster passed its own static fire earlier this summer, with all 33 engines roaring to life.

Elon Musk has hinted the next launch might happen as soon as August, keeping hopes high for SpaceX's ambitious space plans—even after losing three upper stages this year.