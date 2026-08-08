SpaceX's Starship upper stage ship towed toward Western Australia intact

Elon Musk admitted on X that "Unfortunately, ship recovery is not looking good right now."

Still, the mission hit some big milestones: Ship deployed 20 new Starlink V3 satellites and captured detailed images for future upgrades.

Plus, Musk said, "I don't want to jinx it or anything, but I think I'd consider the heat shield problem solved at this point," so even if Ship stays at sea for now, the flight was a win for the team.