SpaceX's Starship upper stage ship towed toward Western Australia intact
Technology
SpaceX's Starship upper stage, called "Ship," made history by surviving its homecoming intact after a two-week recovery effort at sea.
Launched on July 24 from Texas, it splashed down near Western Australia, but now it's being towed toward shore in Western Australia despite rough seas.
Ship deployed 20 Starlink V3 satellites
Elon Musk admitted on X that "Unfortunately, ship recovery is not looking good right now."
Still, the mission hit some big milestones: Ship deployed 20 new Starlink V3 satellites and captured detailed images for future upgrades.
Plus, Musk said, "I don't want to jinx it or anything, but I think I'd consider the heat shield problem solved at this point," so even if Ship stays at sea for now, the flight was a win for the team.