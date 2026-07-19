Spanish telescopes detect 1st interstellar sugar erythrulose at galactic center

Sugars like erythrulose are key for life and can actually form in the freezing cold of space (think minus 250 degrees Celsius).

Researchers say these sugars likely hitched rides to early Earth on asteroids and comets, possibly helping kickstart the "prebiotic soup" that led to life.

As Izaskun Jimenez-Serra put it, finding sugar out there opens the possibility for life to develop on other worlds in a similar way to how it did on Earth.