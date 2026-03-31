Speechify launches Windows app for on-device dictation and reading

Speechify adds neural TTS, Silero, Whisper

The app packs neural text-to-speech, real-time voice detection (Silero), and Whisper-powered transcription. You can switch between local and cloud models depending on what you need.

Cliff Weitzman, founder, says it's all about making reading and writing easier for everyone, especially at work.

Plus, Speechify may bring the meeting transcription feature to its native apps in the future: great news for productivity fans!