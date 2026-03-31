Speechify launches Windows app for on-device dictation and reading
Technology
Speechify just launched a Windows app that lets you do dictation and read text aloud right on your device: supports on-device processing on compatible PCs, with optional cloud models.
It works with Copilot+ PCs and any Windows 11 machine using Intel or AMD graphics, with local processing on supported devices.
Speechify adds neural TTS, Silero, Whisper
The app packs neural text-to-speech, real-time voice detection (Silero), and Whisper-powered transcription. You can switch between local and cloud models depending on what you need.
Cliff Weitzman, founder, says it's all about making reading and writing easier for everyone, especially at work.
Plus, Speechify may bring the meeting transcription feature to its native apps in the future: great news for productivity fans!