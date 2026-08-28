Speedo debuts Speedo iQ module tracking swims on Vanquisher goggles
Technology
Speedo just launched Speedo iQ, a tiny removable module that snaps onto its Vanquisher goggles and tracks your swim.
It keeps tabs on your pace, distance, breathing, turns, and all four strokes while you swim.
After your session, you can check out all the stats and get technique insights through a connected app to help you level up in the pool.
Priced $189, World Aquatics approved
At $189 (goggles included), the Speedo iQ is subscription-free.
It focuses on solid data tracking instead of flashy displays, plus it's officially approved for World Aquatics competitions, so it's good to go for serious training or even big competitions.