This scientific breakthrough is a solution for male infertility

In a major breakthrough, a 27-year-old man has successfully produced sperm from testicular tissue that was frozen when he was a child. The trial is the first of its kind to show that transplanting cryopreserved prepubertal testicular tissue can restore sperm production in an adult patient. The man had his sample frozen at age 10, before undergoing intensive chemotherapy for sickle cell disease treatment.

Hope restored Trial led by Professor Ellen Goossens The groundbreaking trial was led by Professor Ellen Goossens from the Vrije Universiteit Brussel. She said, "This is a huge finding." The success of this trial could give hope to many people who want to have biological children but thought it was impossible due to their medical history. The technique involves taking testicular tissue from prepubertal patients, which contains spermatogonial stem cells and Sertoli cells necessary for sperm development.

Patient progress Pioneering technique The clinic that pioneered this technique has now treated a number of patients who are now in their mid-20s and want to start families. The first patient to have tissue re-transplanted had his testicle surgically removed, cut into small pieces, and frozen before high-dose chemotherapy and bone marrow transplant for sickle cell disease. Last year, four tissue fragments were grafted back into the remaining testicle and four under the skin of the scrotum.

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Sperm production Grafts removed and analyzed After a year inside the body, the grafts were removed and analyzed in a laboratory. The results showed that two of the grafts from inside the testicle had produced mature sperm, which was then collected and frozen. However, since these tissue fragments are not directly connected to the sperm duct, researchers do not expect them to naturally find their way into semen.

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