SpiceJet website glitches disrupt online check-in, payments, and bookings
What's the story
SpiceJet is facing a technical issue with its website, impacting check-in, payment, and booking services. The airline has implemented manual check-in and boarding processes at all airports. It has also advised passengers to arrive early to complete the necessary airport formalities. "We regret the inconvenience and our teams are working with our service provider to restore services at the earliest," SpiceJet said in a post on X.
Customer support
Helpline numbers for assistance
In light of the ongoing technical difficulties, SpiceJet has urged passengers to contact their helpline numbers, 0124 4983410 or 0124 7101600, for help with modifications or cancellations.
The airline is working hard to keep things running smoothly for its customers while it deals with the issue.
Twitter Post
Official post
#ImportantUpdate : We are experiencing technical issues affecting our website, including check-in, payments and Manage Booking services. Alternatively, manual check-in and boarding processes are in place across airports. Passengers are requested to arrive early to allow…— SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) November 27, 2026