Splat: Turn your photos into custom coloring pages
Splat is a new app from Retro that uses AI to transform your family pics, pets, or favorite images into printable or digital coloring pages.
Available on iOS and Android, it lets you pick fun styles like anime, manga, cartoons, and more—so every page feels personal.
How Splat works and what it costs
Just snap a photo or upload one from your phone, choose the style you want, and let Splat do its thing in minutes.
You get one free coloring page to try it out; after that, subscriptions start at $4.99/week for 25 pages or $49.99/year for 500 pages.
Smart tech with parental controls
Splat's AI keeps important details like faces while turning photos into bold line art made for crayons.
Parents can set controls—like entering their child's birth year—to manage purchases and settings easily.
Why Splat stands out
Unlike ad-heavy coloring sites, Splat gives you unique pages based on your own memories.
It's easy to use on mobile and goes beyond stickers or virtual pets by letting kids color their own family moments.