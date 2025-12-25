NPCI revamps UPI Autopay for smoother, safer control

What's new and when it's coming

Now, you can switch your autopay mandates between different UPI apps without any hassle or changes in terms.

Every action needs secure UPI PIN authentication. You're allowed one switch every 90 days, but don't expect cashbacks or extra data access—apps can only show info, not use it.

All these changes need to be live by December 31, 2025. Your current mandates will keep working until then.

The upgrade also fixes old loopholes that sometimes led to accidental payments or fraud.