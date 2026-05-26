Spotify adds more than 650 narrated articles from major publishers

Spotify roughly 20% US audiobook share

This move is part of Spotify's push to stand out against YouTube, Netflix, and rising AI music apps like Udio.

co-CEO Alex Norstrom says Spotify has captured roughly 20% of the US audiobook market since launching two years ago and has expanded to 22 markets.

Recently, they've also teamed up with Universal Music Group for AI remixes and Live Nation for early concert ticket access, so expect even more ways to listen and engage.