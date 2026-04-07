Spotify adds podcasts to prompted playlist beta for Premium users
Spotify is expanding its beta Prompted Playlist feature to include podcasts, not just music.
If you're a Premium user in the US Canada, or the UK you can now ask Spotify to build custom podcast playlists in English for you: just type prompts like Make a playlist of True Crime podcasts I would be interested in. Add highly rated series I might have missed, especially ones full of twists and turns. and let the AI do the rest.
Spotify playlists refresh and aid discovery
You can set your playlist to refresh daily or weekly, and each episode comes with a quick note on why it was picked.
Lizzy Hale from Spotify said this update is all about helping people find shows they'll love.
With over 34 million podcasts discovered every week (and more than 530,000 video podcasts on the platform), Spotify is making it easier than ever to explore new creators and content.