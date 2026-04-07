Spotify adds podcasts to prompted playlist beta for Premium users Technology Apr 07, 2026

Spotify is expanding its beta Prompted Playlist feature to include podcasts, not just music.

If you're a Premium user in the US Canada, or the UK you can now ask Spotify to build custom podcast playlists in English for you: just type prompts like Make a playlist of True Crime podcasts I would be interested in. Add highly rated series I might have missed, especially ones full of twists and turns. and let the AI do the rest.