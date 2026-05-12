Spotify celebrates 20th anniversary with 'Party of the Year(s)' recap
Technology
Spotify just turned 20 and is celebrating with a new feature called "Party of the Year(s)."
It gives you a personal recap of your streaming journey: think your first-ever song, most-streamed artist, total unique tracks listened to, and even the exact date you joined.
The feature builds on Wrapped and works on mobile in 144 markets and 16 languages.
Top 120 playlist with play counts
You'll get a playlist of your top 120 songs ever, complete with play counts so you can see what's been on repeat.
There are also social cards for sharing your best Spotify moments.
To check it out, just search "Spotify 20" or "Party of the Year(s)" in the app or head to spotify.com/20 on your phone.