Spotify expands parent-managed accounts to free tier for under-13s
Spotify just made it easier for parents to keep an eye on what their kids are listening to.
The parent-managed accounts feature, first launched for premium users in 2024, is now available on the free tier in select countries.
Parents can set up special profiles for children under 13, making sure their music stays age-appropriate.
Parents block explicit content by default
Parents can block explicit songs, artists, and even video playback (these filters are on by default).
Kids still get to make playlists and save favorite tracks, but their choices won't affect their parents' listening stats or Spotify Wrapped.
Setting up is quick: Family Plan members just create a child profile in the app and pick content preferences.
Spotify feature live in 6 countries
Right now, this feature is live in the US the UK Australia, France, Germany, and the Netherlands.
Spotify says more countries will get access soon as they work to give families more control over what younger listeners hear.