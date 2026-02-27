Spotify introduces 'Audiobook Charts' to boost discovery
Spotify just rolled out Audiobook Charts for users in the US and UK, letting everyone see which audiobooks are trending based on real listening habits.
Launched/announced February 27, 2026, these weekly-updated charts are open to both free and Premium users right from the Audiobooks hub.
How to find the charts
To find the charts, tap Search, pick the Audiobooks tile, then scroll to "Dive deeper."
You'll spot top picks across genres like romance, mystery/thriller, self-help, sci-fi/fantasy, and more.
For example: "Heated Rivalry" appears among titles on Spotify.
Audiobooks are booming on Spotify
Audiobooks are booming on Spotify. With handy tools like Page Match (syncs your print/e-books with audio) and Recaps (quick audio summaries), Spotify hopes these charts will make finding your next listen as easy as discovering new music or podcasts.
As Duncan Bruce from Spotify puts it: "As we've proven with Music and Podcasts Charts, when content is easier to access, discover, and enjoy, the demand grows."