Spotify introduces playlist folders and reshuffle button in Android app
Technology
Spotify just rolled out some handy updates for its Android app: playlist folders are now available on mobile, making it way easier to organize your music.
Plus, there is a new Reshuffle button that lets you shake up your queue with one tap instead of hitting shuffle over and over.
Premium-only features, iOS downloads retained
Both the playlist folders and reshuffle button are exclusive to Premium users, so you'll need a subscription to use them.
The update also keeps background downloads for iOS, as Spotify continues to focus on improving the mobile experience for its users.