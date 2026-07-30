Spotify introduces user notes to caption songs in playlists
Spotify just dropped "User Notes," a feature that lets you add your own captions to songs in playlists.
Now you can jot down why you added a track, when you found it, or what memories it brings up, like that song from your road trip or one tied to a big life moment.
It's all about turning playlists into mini stories.
Notes visible to playlist viewers
Anyone who checks out your playlist can see your notes (and find your profile), making sharing music feel more interactive and personal.
Spotify says User Notes transforms playlists from a collection of songs into a more personal space for music discovery.
The feature is open to users 16 and older on both free and premium plans in select markets.
Plus, there's a new Running Mode for premium users in some countries: it picks music based on your workout pace and preferences.