Spotify is crashing on some devices: How to fix it

Spotify is aware of the issue and is working on it

According to posts on Spotify's support forum, the crashes mostly hit when users are connected to Wi-Fi; switching to mobile data seems to help.

Devices like the Google Pixel 9 and Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra are among those hit hardest.

People have tried things like turning off VPNs or resetting network settings, but nothing has solved it so far.

Spotify suggests keeping an eye on their forums for updates while they sort things out.