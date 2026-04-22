Spotify launches Ads Manager in India for audio video ads
Spotify just dropped its Ads Manager platform in India, making it much easier for businesses, especially startups and small brands, to run their own ad campaigns without needing an agency.
This tool, which first rolled out in select global markets in July 2024, lets you create audio and video ads right on Spotify without breaking the bank.
Spotify's Ads Manager adds targeting options
Ads Manager is a revamped version of Spotify Ad Studio, now with smarter features like behavior and demographic targeting.
You can use built-in creative tools or upload your own ad content, plus pay with credit cards, prepaid options, or invoicing for ad credits.
Arjun Kolady from Spotify India says it's all about helping brands and creators connect with listeners worldwide; no complicated setup required.