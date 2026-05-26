Spotify launches AI remix feature for premium users with UMG

Spotify CEO Norstrom defends tool

Spotify's CEO Alex Norstrom says this tool is its answer to random, unapproved AI music popping up online. Now artists stay in control and actually benefit.

The announcement boosted Spotify's shares by 16% after the deal announcement, but not everyone's convinced.

Composer Ed Newton-Rex worries that too many user-made remixes could flood the platform, making it tough for human creators to stand out.

With AI-generated tracks even topping charts last year, the industry's still figuring out how to keep things fair for real artists.