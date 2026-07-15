Spotify launches managed accounts for kids aged 7 to 13
Spotify just rolled out managed accounts for kids between seven and 13, all under a parent or guardian's main account.
Now, kids can make their own playlists and explore music-only features, without messing up their parent's Spotify Wrapped.
It's Spotify's way of making things simpler and safer for younger listeners.
Spotify adds daylists, Discover Weekly, privacy
These accounts come with fun stuff like daylists that update based on what you listen to, Discover Weekly for new tracks, and even a personal Wrapped summary just for kids.
Podcasts, audiobooks, and videos are off-limits to keep things focused on music.
Privacy is tight too: profiles stay private, can't be searched by others, and there's no messaging.
Spotify lets kids request plan switches
Kids can use their account on shared or personal devices.
As they get older, they can ask to switch to an individual or family plan for more options, all while staying in a safe space to enjoy music.