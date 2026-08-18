Spotify launches Playlist Notes to let users annotate shared playlists

Adding a note is simple: tap the three dots next to a playlist you own or collaborate on, a track, podcast episode, or audiobook, hit "add note," and type away.

The feature is rolling out on iOS and Android in more than 100 markets.

Plus, Spotify's big editorial playlists like Today's Top Hits will now include editor notes explaining their picks (though these are only available for free and premium users ages 16 and older in the US Canada, the UK Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand).