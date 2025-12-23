Spotify launches 'Unlock Your Financial Goals' playlist for financial literacy

Spotify just dropped a new playlist, "Unlock Your Financial Goals," to help young Indians get smarter about money. It packs easy-to-follow podcasts from trusted Indian finance experts, so you can pick up tips on personal finance and business basics while you're on the go.

What's inside the playlist? You'll hear Monika Halan talk about retirement vs financial freedom, Anshul Gupta break down building wealth in your 30s, Anupam Gupta explain credit bureaus and fraud prevention, and E.A. Sundaram share how discipline helps your money grow.

Each episode is designed to make tricky topics simple.

Why does this matter now? Only 27% of Indians are financially literate, according to SEBI—a big deal when so many young people dream of early financial independence.

This playlist aims to close that gap by making smart money habits part of your daily routine.