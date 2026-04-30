Spotify launches 'Verified by Spotify' badge requiring artists show activity
Starting over the coming weeks, Spotify is introducing a "Verified by Spotify" badge to help users spot human artists among all the AI-generated music popping up.
To get the badge, artists need to show they are active—think live shows and connected socials, so listeners know they are following real people.
Spotify prioritizes verification for top-searched artists
Spotify says more than 99% of top-searched artists will be verified first, including many indie names from different genres and regions.
Badges will start showing up soon on profiles and in search results. AI-focused accounts will not get verified, making it easier for fans to find genuine creators.
Plus, Spotify is testing a new profile section that highlights artist milestones (even if they do not have the badge yet) to give everyone more ways to connect with their favorite acts.