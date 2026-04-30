Spotify launches 'Verified by Spotify' badge requiring artists show activity

Spotify prioritizes verification for top-searched artists

Spotify says more than 99% of top-searched artists will be verified first, including many indie names from different genres and regions.

Badges will start showing up soon on profiles and in search results. AI-focused accounts will not get verified, making it easier for fans to find genuine creators.

Plus, Spotify is testing a new profile section that highlights artist milestones (even if they do not have the badge yet) to give everyone more ways to connect with their favorite acts.