Spotify lets you edit your taste profile for better recommendations
Spotify just dropped a new beta feature that will let users edit their Taste Profile: you can finally see and tweak your Taste Profile, the behind-the-scenes engine that powers playlists like Discover Weekly and Wrapped.
Announced by co-CEO Gustav Soderstrom at SXSW, it's rolling out first in New Zealand before hitting more countries.
Just tap your profile pic, scroll down, and use simple prompts to adjust your music "vibes" based on everything you've listened to — music, podcasts, and even audiobooks.
Update builds on earlier playlist exclusion feature
This update builds on Spotify's earlier tools, like an earlier playlist exclusion feature, which allowed users to prevent certain tracks from influencing recommendations.
They later added the ability to exclude specific tracks across web, desktop, iOS and Android.
Now with editable profiles, you get way more control over recommendations and can finally fix any weird data Spotify might have picked up about your taste.