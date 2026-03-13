Spotify lets you edit your taste profile for better recommendations Technology Mar 13, 2026

Spotify just dropped a new beta feature that will let users edit their Taste Profile: you can finally see and tweak your Taste Profile, the behind-the-scenes engine that powers playlists like Discover Weekly and Wrapped.

Announced by co-CEO Gustav Soderstrom at SXSW, it's rolling out first in New Zealand before hitting more countries.

Just tap your profile pic, scroll down, and use simple prompts to adjust your music "vibes" based on everything you've listened to — music, podcasts, and even audiobooks.