Spotify marks 20th anniversary with 'Spotify 20' listening retrospective

Access and share 'Spotify 20'

You can access "Spotify 20" right from the app or at spotify.com/20.

Sharing is easy too: Spotify created stylish cards so you can post your highlights on Instagram or wherever you hang out online.

For fun facts: Taylor Swift is Spotify's most-streamed artist ever, The Weeknd's "Blinding Lights" leads the all-time songs chart, and more than 761 million users now stream across 184 markets.