Spotify marks 20th anniversary with 'Spotify 20' listening retrospective
Spotify just hit its 20th anniversary and is marking the occasion with "Spotify 20: Your Party of the Year (s)."
This new feature lets you dive into your entire listening history: think first song ever played, total unique tracks, all-time most streamed artist, and a custom playlist of your top 120 songs.
It's a nostalgic look back at your music journey.
Access and share 'Spotify 20'
You can access "Spotify 20" right from the app or at spotify.com/20.
Sharing is easy too: Spotify created stylish cards so you can post your highlights on Instagram or wherever you hang out online.
For fun facts: Taylor Swift is Spotify's most-streamed artist ever, The Weeknd's "Blinding Lights" leads the all-time songs chart, and more than 761 million users now stream across 184 markets.