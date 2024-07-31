You can access unlimited lyrics on Spotify for free again
Spotify has reversed its earlier decision to limit lyrics access for free users, now allowing them unlimited access for all songs. The initial restriction implemented this May, permitted those using ad-supported plans to view lyrics for only three songs per month. This move was widely criticized and perceived by some as a strategy, to encourage users to upgrade to Spotify's paid subscription tiers.
Spotify's commitment to improving free experience
In response to the criticism, Spotify has shifted its focus toward enhancing the free user experience. A company representative told Engadget, "At Spotify, we're always testing and iterating. This means availability of our features can vary across tiers and between markets and devices." The spokesperson also disclosed plans to expand lyrics availability for free users worldwide in the coming weeks.
CEO's vision for product pipeline
Spotify CEO Daniel Ek has previously expressed his intention to improve the free product pipeline based on performance in certain markets. During an earnings call, he discussed plans to incorporate additional enhancements into the free experience in the coming months. These improvements aim to make the free tier more appealing and valuable for users, possibly attracting a wider audience to the platform.
Spotify's broader strategy
Spotify's commitment to improving the free experience goes beyond just lyrics access. The company is likely exploring various ways to make the free tier more attractive and engaging for users. This could involve introducing new facilities, refining the user interface, or even experimenting with different advertising formats.