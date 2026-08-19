Spotify rolls out Running Mode on Android and user notes

Spotify is now rolling out Running Mode on Android, while User Notes is rolling out to free and Premium users in select markets.

With Running Mode, your playlist now matches the pace and style of your workout: think music that speeds up for sprints or chills out for steady runs.

User Notes lets you add little captions to any song in your library or playlists, so you can jot down memories or inside jokes right under the track.

Running Mode is available via the Spotify Fitness Hub for Premium subscribers in the US Canada, the UK Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, and Sweden on iOS for now, while User Notes is rolling out to free and Premium users in select markets, but as of August 18, 2026, Running Mode is rolling out on Android in specific regions.