Spotify rolls out Running Mode on Android and user notes
Spotify is now rolling out Running Mode on Android, while User Notes is rolling out to free and Premium users in select markets.
With Running Mode, your playlist now matches the pace and style of your workout: think music that speeds up for sprints or chills out for steady runs.
User Notes lets you add little captions to any song in your library or playlists, so you can jot down memories or inside jokes right under the track.
Running Mode is available via the Spotify Fitness Hub for Premium subscribers in the US Canada, the UK Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, and Sweden on iOS for now, while User Notes is rolling out to free and Premium users in select markets, but as of August 18, 2026, Running Mode is rolling out on Android in specific regions.
Workout synced music and user notes
Running Mode syncs your tunes with how hard you're working out, adjusting songs based on beats per minute and workout type (intervals, steady runs, and pyramids), plus optional audio cues to guide you through a run.
User Notes is open to everyone aged 16 and older (free or Premium) in select markets; notes show up beneath tracks and even appear in playlists shared by the note's author.
Spotify also teased that User Notes will become Playlist Notes, where editors can drop their own notes into playlists.