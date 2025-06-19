Spotify app code suggests lossless audio is coming soon
What's the story
Spotify is rumored to be working on a long-awaited "lossless" audio feature, as hinted by recent code references in its app.
The new development was spotted by reverse engineer Chris Messina, who found multiple mentions of "lossless" in Wednesday's build of the Spotify desktop app.
These code snippets mainly refer to help cards that would appear to inform users about what the lossless tier offers and how to use or troubleshoot it.
User support
Spotify will offer troubleshooting tips for the lossless tier
For example, one card warns users about songs not available in lossless or bad connectivity affecting playback.
Another card suggests that "lossless music is best enjoyed on devices compatible with Spotify Connect and/or wired devices."
These additions suggest that Spotify is considering user experience factors in the development of its new audio tier.
Mobile reference
Lossless audio tier also spotted in mobile app
Reddit user u/bendotlc also spotted references to the lossless tier in the latest version of Spotify's mobile app.
The code reads, "Say hello to the best sound quality on Spotify. Listen to high-fidelity music in up to 24-bit/44.1 kHz."
The user claimed that while this feature is present in the app, it is currently disabled.
This further strengthens speculation about Spotify's potential plans for a high-quality audio tier.
Official stance
Spotify yet to confirm lossless audio tier's launch timeline
Despite the recent code references, Spotify has been tight-lipped about the launch of its lossless audio tier.
When asked about this and other premium tiers on recent earnings calls, Spotify executives only hinted at investing in premium products for "super fans."
They didn't provide a timeline for when these higher-quality streaming options would be available.
HiFi history
Spotify announced HiFi service in 2021
Spotify first announced its HiFi service in 2021, promising users "CD-quality, lossless audio format." However, the launch has been delayed due to licensing issues.
In early 2025, Spotify signed new deals with labels like Warner Music and Universal Music Group. These agreements could potentially pave the way for the launch of its long-awaited lossless tier.