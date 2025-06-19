What's the story

Spotify is rumored to be working on a long-awaited "lossless" audio feature, as hinted by recent code references in its app.

The new development was spotted by reverse engineer Chris Messina, who found multiple mentions of "lossless" in Wednesday's build of the Spotify desktop app.

These code snippets mainly refer to help cards that would appear to inform users about what the lossless tier offers and how to use or troubleshoot it.