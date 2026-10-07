Spotify to launch audiobooks in India on November 12, 2026
Technology
Spotify is rolling out audiobooks in India on November 12, 2026, opening up access to more than 350,000 titles, including local language catalogs in over 120 languages.
This global expansion takes Spotify's audiobook offering from just 22 markets to more than 180, with partnerships with nearly 300 publishers.
Premium subscribers in India get Audiobooks+
If you're a Spotify Premium subscriber in India, you'll soon get Audiobooks+, which means up to 15 hours of audiobook listening every month. Pricing details are still under wraps for now.
With India being one of Spotify's biggest markets and new personalized recommendations coming your way, this could be a pretty fun upgrade for book lovers who already stream music and podcasts.