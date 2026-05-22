Spotify unveils AI 'Large taste model' personalizing audio, rewarding creators Technology May 22, 2026

Spotify just announced a bunch of fresh updates aimed at making the platform more personalized and rewarding for creators.

Their new "Large Taste Model" uses AI to tailor your listening experience across music, podcasts, and audiobooks.

Spotify says audiobooks are taking off fast, and Spotify wants to keep users engaged for the long run.