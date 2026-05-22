Spotify unveils AI 'Large taste model' personalizing audio, rewarding creators
Spotify just announced a bunch of fresh updates aimed at making the platform more personalized and rewarding for creators.
Their new "Large Taste Model" uses AI to tailor your listening experience across music, podcasts, and audiobooks.
Spotify says audiobooks are taking off fast, and Spotify wants to keep users engaged for the long run.
Spotify adds reserved and memberships
Creators get more ways to earn: Reserved gives select Premium users early access to concert tickets; new deals with Universal Music Group and Universal Music Publishing Group mean legal covers and remixes will be paid features; The Memberships platform will let eligible creators offer paid subscriptions directly to fans later this year.
Plus, there's AI-generated Personal Podcasts and Studio by Spotify Labs for creating custom content.
Spotify's Audiobooks+ on track $100 million ARR
Spotify's Audiobooks+ is on track to hit $100 million in annualized recurring revenue by July.
Family and Student audiobook tiers are coming soon, part of Spotify's push to offer more options beyond music streaming.