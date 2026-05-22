Spotify unveils generative AI features at 2026 Investor Day
Spotify is going all-in on generative AI to make your listening experience feel uniquely yours.
Announced at its 2026 Investor Day, new features like AI-powered playlists, conversational listening, custom podcasts, and remix tools are on the way.
Co-CEO Gustav Soderstrom summed it up as "Spotify's evolution has followed a clear path: first access, then personalisation, now generation," powered by its massive "Large Taste Model."
Spotify India turned profitable in 2025
India is a huge part of Spotify's growth story, with 80 to 90 million active users and tons of untapped potential.
The platform uses 3.4 trillion daily user signals plus two decades of listener behavior and cultural data to fine-tune recommendations and train its AI for global tastes.
Spotify India even turned profitable in fiscal 2025 thanks to strong growth in subscriptions and advertising revenue, showing just how important this market is for its future plans.