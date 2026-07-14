Spotify unveils Premium AI assistant beta in US Ireland, Sweden
Technology
Spotify just dropped a beta version of its AI-powered conversational assistant for Premium users in the US Ireland, and Sweden.
Starting July 14, you can ask Spotify for music recommendations or tweak your playlists using plain English: no more scrolling endlessly.
The goal? Make finding new tunes feel more personal and effortless.
English only, 18+, playlist controls available
Right now, the assistant only works in English and is available to users 18 and older.
You can ask it to play songs you haven't heard before, change up your playlist vibe by mood or release year, save tracks, queue songs, or follow artists (all with simple prompts).
Spotify says it's listening to feedback during this beta phase and plans to keep improving the feature as it goes.