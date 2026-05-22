Spotify's new app creates AI podcasts using your personal data

Spotify has launched an experimental desktop app called "Studio," which creates AI-generated podcasts from a variety of data, including personal information. The app was announced during the company's recent "Investor Day" event. Unlike traditional news sources or AI assistants, Spotify is positioning itself as a comprehensive information hub with this innovative offering.

AI capabilities How does the app work? The Studio app uses Spotify's default data access (listening habits) to create personalized podcast episodes based on user prompts. With explicit user permission, the app can access additional information to act as an AI agent. It can research topics, organize information, browse the web, and complete tasks on behalf of users. The app integrates with everyday tools like calendars, inboxes, and notes for a more active listening experience.

Podcast creation AI model generates discussions with virtual podcasters Spotify's AI model takes user prompts and generates discussions with imaginative podcasters based on available information and widely accessible contextual data. Users can ask the app for a daily brief, email breakdowns, or road trip mixes based on their destination. This feature sets Spotify apart from other tools like NotebookLM's Audio Overviews, which only generate content from provided sources.

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