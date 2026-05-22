Spotify's new app creates AI podcasts using your personal data
What's the story
Spotify has launched an experimental desktop app called "Studio," which creates AI-generated podcasts from a variety of data, including personal information. The app was announced during the company's recent "Investor Day" event. Unlike traditional news sources or AI assistants, Spotify is positioning itself as a comprehensive information hub with this innovative offering.
AI capabilities
How does the app work?
The Studio app uses Spotify's default data access (listening habits) to create personalized podcast episodes based on user prompts. With explicit user permission, the app can access additional information to act as an AI agent. It can research topics, organize information, browse the web, and complete tasks on behalf of users. The app integrates with everyday tools like calendars, inboxes, and notes for a more active listening experience.
Podcast creation
AI model generates discussions with virtual podcasters
Spotify's AI model takes user prompts and generates discussions with imaginative podcasters based on available information and widely accessible contextual data. Users can ask the app for a daily brief, email breakdowns, or road trip mixes based on their destination. This feature sets Spotify apart from other tools like NotebookLM's Audio Overviews, which only generate content from provided sources.
Market launch
Competing with giants
The AI podcast generator will be rolled out in the coming weeks, starting with a beta phase for users aged 18 and above in over 20 regions. The move puts Spotify in direct competition with other companies like Google, Adobe, and ElevenLabs that have also adopted the podcast creation format for daily briefings or exploring specific topics.