Spotify's annual music recap, Wrapped 2024, is expected to launch on a Wednesday in early December, following the trend of the past four years.

While the exact date is yet to be confirmed, speculation suggests it could be December 4, coinciding with a planned Wrapped concert in Indonesia.

The company has not commented on the cut-off for its Wrapped stats.

Spotify Wrapped 2024: Here's when to expect your music recap

By Akash Pandey 07:11 pm Nov 27, 202407:11 pm

What's the story Spotify has dropped a teaser for its much-awaited Wrapped 2024 round-up, hinting that the highly-anticipated musical recap is right around the corner. This annual feature provides a personalized reflection of every user's listening habits over the year. The teaser, which is appearing in the official app for many users, hints that your "2024 Wrapped to-do list" will include revisiting your top songs from the last two years.

While the exact release date for Wrapped 2024 remains unconfirmed, past trends indicate a Wednesday launch. The last four years have followed this pattern, with the previous year's edition debuting on November 29. However, Reddit users have observed that Spotify Indonesia has planned a Wrapped concert for December 5, prompting speculation that this year's roundup could be released on Wednesday, December 4.

Historically, Spotify has released its musical recap in early December. For example, Wrapped 2019 was launched on December 5 and Wrapped 2018 on December 6. Unless the company deviates from its regular Wednesday pattern or postpones until December 11, the next edition is likely to follow the same. However, Spotify has not officially commented on when the cut-off is for its Wrapped stats.